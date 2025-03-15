Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Energizer were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 12.6% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,775,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,660,000 after purchasing an additional 533,831 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 56.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 526,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 190,195 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter valued at $3,910,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Energizer by 5,308.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 88,006 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut shares of Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Energizer Stock Up 1.1 %

Energizer stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.51.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.23 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

