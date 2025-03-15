Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sotera Health by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 507,147 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Sotera Health by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,247 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sotera Health

About Sotera Health

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.