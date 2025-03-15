Arizona State Retirement System Has $617,000 Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Premier were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 468,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 245,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after purchasing an additional 97,458 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Premier by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 428,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 92,766 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Premier by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 115,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 87,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Performance

Premier stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -181.58 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58.

Premier Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently -840.00%.

PINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PINC

Insider Transactions at Premier

In related news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,149.16. The trade was a 15.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,708.56. This trade represents a 10.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,637 shares of company stock worth $511,093 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.