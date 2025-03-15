Arizona State Retirement System Has $639,000 Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AAR were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 1,965.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in AAR by 32.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in AAR by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Stock Performance

NYSE:AIR opened at $67.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average is $65.26. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.71 and a 1-year high of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.47 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 33,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $2,357,062.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,913.60. This represents a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 128,427 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total transaction of $8,573,786.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,144,356.80. This represents a 27.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,793 shares of company stock worth $12,538,396 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIR

AAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.