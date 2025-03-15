Arizona State Retirement System Has $676,000 Stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CleanSpark by 962.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in CleanSpark by 42.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Archer Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

In other CleanSpark news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $112,071.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,059,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,551,228.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $95,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,450,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,106.40. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,186 shares of company stock valued at $246,375. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. CleanSpark, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 4.20.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLSK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CleanSpark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

