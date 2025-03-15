Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 202.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 156,675 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,112,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,943,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,824,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,075 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average of $46.96. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $71.71.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $1,404,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,264.26. The trade was a 10.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $140,994.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,658.31. This trade represents a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,002 shares of company stock worth $2,684,703 in the last 90 days. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Lifesci Capital raised Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

