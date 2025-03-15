Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

RNA opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

RNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,038.68. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 12,742 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $416,153.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,651.02. This represents a 14.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,532. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

