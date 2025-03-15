Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Braze were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Braze by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Braze by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Braze by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,567 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Braze by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Braze

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $139,509.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 182,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,288,002.18. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,396 shares in the company, valued at $8,297,820. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

Braze Trading Up 6.6 %

BRZE opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.17. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45.

Braze Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

