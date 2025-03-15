Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,184,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,677,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in PAR Technology by 15.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,170,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,981,000 after acquiring an additional 154,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PAR Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,547,000 after purchasing an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:PAR opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.17 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $82.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

