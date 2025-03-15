Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $546,000 Investment in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in WNS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 35,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

WNS Trading Up 4.5 %

WNS stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.03.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.