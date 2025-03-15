Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,000 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.47 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 128.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UE. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

