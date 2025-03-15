Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,209 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Merus were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Merus by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,573 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 10.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,873,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,421,000 after buying an additional 648,994 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the third quarter valued at about $30,399,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 83.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 723,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,171,000 after acquiring an additional 328,316 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,569,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Merus from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.31.

Merus Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MRUS opened at $47.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39. Merus has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.48. Merus had a negative net margin of 680.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Merus

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.