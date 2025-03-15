Arizona State Retirement System Purchases Shares of 27,389 Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $6,986,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,606,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,179,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CURB. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CURB opened at $23.34 on Friday. Curbline Properties has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.14.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

