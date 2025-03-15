Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1,732.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

