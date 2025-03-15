Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,954,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,390,000 after purchasing an additional 158,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 813,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after buying an additional 366,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after buying an additional 68,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 426,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after buying an additional 124,197 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.76. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $753,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,521.94. This represents a 16.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading

