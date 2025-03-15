Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in BOK Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BOK Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BOKF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $101.93 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $85.02 and a one year high of $121.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average of $109.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.75.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

