Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,063 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 20.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.5% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens upgraded Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Alkami Technology from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $89.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.63 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $132,526.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,325.64. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $3,977,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,256.57. This represents a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,767 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,934 over the last 90 days. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

