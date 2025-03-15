Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,510 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,712 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,889,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 79.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,424 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 77,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BTU shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.

NYSE BTU opened at $13.36 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

