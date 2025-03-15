Arizona State Retirement System Sells 194 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 999,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 671,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after purchasing an additional 181,844 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in IPG Photonics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 534,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,874 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 375,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after buying an additional 95,199 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after buying an additional 19,307 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPGP. Northcoast Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

Shares of IPGP opened at $62.25 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $72.10.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

