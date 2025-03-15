Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,587 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,636,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,484,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,786,000 after buying an additional 553,947 shares during the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth approximately $5,262,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 596,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 152,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $737,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,019.82. This represents a 77.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

LBTYK opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $7.19. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

