Arizona State Retirement System Sells 7,317 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,317 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,838,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,652,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 362,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 353.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,525,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,912,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 86,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

MPW opened at $5.87 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Insider Activity at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $43,304.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,916.36. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

