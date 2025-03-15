Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,623,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,790,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,917.80. The trade was a 46.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,403,718.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,781.78. This trade represents a 27.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,639 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

BWIN stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

