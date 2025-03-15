Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,094,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,220,000 after acquiring an additional 876,396 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 648,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,374,000 after purchasing an additional 172,669 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW stock opened at $104.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.31. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares in the company, valued at $173,658.39. This trade represents a 18.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Austen bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This trade represents a 31.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

