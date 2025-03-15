Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $42,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,318,000 after acquiring an additional 632,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 89.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,799,000 after acquiring an additional 171,351 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 116.9% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,635,000 after acquiring an additional 105,254 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 187,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 166,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,728,000 after purchasing an additional 39,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN opened at $264.33 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.25 and a 1-year high of $277.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3,304.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.69.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

