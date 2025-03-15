Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,273,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

