Assetmark Inc. Buys 160 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.56.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.7 %

STX opened at $87.90 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $82.31 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.