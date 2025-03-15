Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,690 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 320.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $37.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.79.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

