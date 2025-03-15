Assetmark Inc. Buys 4,851 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 1,370.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,296,950. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TEVA opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.