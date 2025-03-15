Assetmark Inc. Buys Shares of 39,397 Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ambev by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,425,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after acquiring an additional 878,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,976,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,719 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ambev by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 802,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 600,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 258,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Stock Up 2.9 %

ABEV opened at $2.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

View Our Latest Report on Ambev

About Ambev

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.