Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after buying an additional 102,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,765,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in American States Water by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 158,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after buying an additional 36,122 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in American States Water by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 107,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:AWR opened at $79.30 on Friday. American States Water has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.09.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AWR. Bank of America cut shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AWR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,687. The trade was a 5.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.