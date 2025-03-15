Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $96.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $93.54 and a 1-year high of $119.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.87.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
