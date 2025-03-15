Assetmark Inc. Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 345.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 636.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 13,015.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. Citizens Jmp raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE BNL opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $112.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.