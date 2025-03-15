Assetmark Inc. Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 129.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 475.0% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX stock opened at $182.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.55. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.71 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.