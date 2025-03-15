Assetmark Inc. Invests $81,000 in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.