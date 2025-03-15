Assetmark Inc. Purchases 541 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $62.53 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.84.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

