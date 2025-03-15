Assetmark Inc. Purchases New Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $346.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.12.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.
