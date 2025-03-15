Assetmark Inc. Sells 12,520 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $101.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $96.29 and a 1 year high of $111.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average is $105.91.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

