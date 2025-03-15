Assetmark Inc. Sells 20,307 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,307 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth $202,000. Canopy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth $218,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SHG opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $46.05.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

