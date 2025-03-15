Assetmark Inc. Takes $79,000 Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Vertex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Vertex by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of VERX stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,041,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,428,435.36. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.