Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. HSBC upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.62.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.40 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of -220.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.