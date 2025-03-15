Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,202 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

TMP opened at $64.45 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tompkins Financial in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMP

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.