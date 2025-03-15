Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 111.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

TCOM stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

