Atria Investments Inc Buys 343 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IHG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,387,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,758,000 after acquiring an additional 351,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 29.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,388,000 after purchasing an additional 73,361 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,846,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

NYSE:IHG opened at $113.69 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $91.57 and a 1 year high of $137.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.144 dividend. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.