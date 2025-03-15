Atria Investments Inc Decreases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,837 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 101.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 34.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 3.1 %

HAL stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $41.56.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $258,226.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,486.40. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,695. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

