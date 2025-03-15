Atria Investments Inc Decreases Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.17 and a 12 month high of $81.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.77.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

