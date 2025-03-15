Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.07% of Healthcare Services Group worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,166,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 807,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,449,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 290,621 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth $3,217,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,964,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,112,000 after purchasing an additional 226,818 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a market cap of $802.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.66. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

