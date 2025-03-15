Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBRA. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 2.6 %

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.42%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.