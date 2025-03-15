Atria Investments Inc Has $560,000 Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Avient were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avient by 44.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 3.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avient from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

