Atria Investments Inc Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,124 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,263,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,829,000 after buying an additional 55,473 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 135.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 115,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 66,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 32.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.08. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $74.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Ameris Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.36%.

ABCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other news, insider Douglas D. Strange purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,000.85. This trade represents a 5.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

