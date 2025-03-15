Atria Investments Inc Has $603,000 Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $65.94 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.